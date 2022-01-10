BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,749,511 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,045,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,749,511 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.70% of Union Pacific worth $8,437,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 12,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 77.9% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 274,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 221,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $254.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.