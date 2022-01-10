BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,717,537 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,916,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,717,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $9,145,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $153.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $169.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.