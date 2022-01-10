BlackRock Inc. Has $7.28 Billion Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,421,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,796,818 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $7,279,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

