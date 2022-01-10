BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,623,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.77% of McDonald’s worth $12,205,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $267.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.