BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,871,544 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $14,011,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $51,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $179.44 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.30.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.