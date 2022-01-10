Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Tops $226.92 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $226.92 million and $7.42 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.88 or 0.00047689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001221 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002458 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002112 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

