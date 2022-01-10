BitCoal Hits 1-Day Volume of $96.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $13,127.39 and approximately $96.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.00460264 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

