BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BMCS opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. BioTech Medics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Get BioTech Medics alerts:

BioTech Medics Company Profile

BioTech Medics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical services. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Therapeutic Laser Centers, Superior Patented Antimicrobial Solutions, and Proprietary Nutraceutical Products. Its product include SHBAN, BioBody Balance, and BioBody Energy.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for BioTech Medics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTech Medics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.