Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

BNOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bionomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX opened at $11.55 on Monday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

