BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $135.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.
NASDAQ BMRN traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.