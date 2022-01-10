BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $135.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.