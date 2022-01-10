Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $128.87 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

