BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.40

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 2575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $560,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,887. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 404,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 275,038 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter worth $5,258,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

