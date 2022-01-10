Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0106

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 19% against the dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.73 or 0.07498114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.21 or 1.00221270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.