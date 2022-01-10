Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.18.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $201.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.73. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,616 shares of company stock worth $133,618,785. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,322,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.