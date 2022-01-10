Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,616 shares of company stock worth $133,618,785 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.18.

Shares of BILL opened at $201.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.51 and a 200-day moving average of $252.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.