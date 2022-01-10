BIDR Hits Market Capitalization of $15.65 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. BIDR has a market cap of $15.65 million and $21.36 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00084349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.32 or 0.07495363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.36 or 0.99975892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003204 BTC.

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

