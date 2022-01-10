BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WCC stock opened at $128.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

