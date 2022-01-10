BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,713 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.