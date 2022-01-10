BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,824 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $194.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

