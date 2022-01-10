BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $595,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,024 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 309.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 220,173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,234.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:CLF opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.