Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.73 or 0.07498114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.21 or 1.00221270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

