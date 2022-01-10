Berenberg Bank Boosts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 27

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PAF stock opened at GBX 17.56 ($0.24) on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 26.30 ($0.35). The company has a market capitalization of £338.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.
About Pan African Resources
