Berenberg Bank Boosts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 27

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAF stock opened at GBX 17.56 ($0.24) on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 26.30 ($0.35). The company has a market capitalization of £338.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

