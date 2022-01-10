Belt Finance (BELT) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $539,777.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00004266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07315044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,341.63 or 0.99945282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00067233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

