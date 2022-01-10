Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $210.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

