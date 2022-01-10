Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 145,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,304. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.18 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

