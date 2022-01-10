Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,430 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.98. 166,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

