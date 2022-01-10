Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,557 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.77 on Monday, reaching $127.23. 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,780,719. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

