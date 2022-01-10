Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.73 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 359.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $11.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $499.00. 49,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $622.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

