Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,280 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $969,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 334,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.93. The company had a trading volume of 73,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,219. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

