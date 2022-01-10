Beacon (BECN) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $488,514.91 and $6,551.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00032845 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

