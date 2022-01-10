Barrington Research Weighs in on Landec Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

LNDC opened at $10.44 on Monday. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $307.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Landec by 5.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

