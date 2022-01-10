Barrington Research Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,670.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

