Barclays Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

