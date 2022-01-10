Barclays PLC Purchases 144,688 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 980,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144,688 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $440,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $531.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.