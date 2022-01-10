Bank of The West Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

