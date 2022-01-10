Bank of The West Buys 278 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of The West increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $207.92 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

