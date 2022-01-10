Bank of The West Acquires 189 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.2% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,759 shares of company stock worth $117,771,047. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $228.31 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.33 and its 200 day moving average is $265.51. The company has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

