Bank of America Initiates Coverage on National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

NFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

NFG opened at $64.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

