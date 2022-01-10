Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Cut by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

