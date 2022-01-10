Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) PT Raised to $170.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of BCPC opened at $158.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

