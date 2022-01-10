B. Riley Raises Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $130.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

