B. Riley Comments on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a report released on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Guess? has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 196,991 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

