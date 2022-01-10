AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. AZZ updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.
AZZ stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.87. 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,458. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
AZZ Company Profile
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.
