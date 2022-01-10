Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($7.22).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.82) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.67) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.23) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON AVST traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 607.80 ($8.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 619.80 ($8.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 573.52.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

