Automata Network (ATA) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.09 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $90.54 million and $8.09 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00081062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.10 or 0.07365896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.75 or 0.99942463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

