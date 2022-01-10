Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Separately, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.26. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.