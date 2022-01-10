ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New Investment in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,129,000. Digital World Acquisition accounts for approximately 4.5% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

NASDAQ:DWACU opened at $61.03 on Monday. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $143.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65.

