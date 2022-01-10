ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 5.36% of Golden Path Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCO opened at $9.96 on Monday. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

