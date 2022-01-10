Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atos from €52.00 ($59.09) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Atos stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,520. Atos has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

