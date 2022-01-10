ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.28.

ACO.X has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,356,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

TSE:ACO.X traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 65,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.46. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$36.21 and a 52-week high of C$46.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

